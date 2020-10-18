1/
Warren William "Woody" Woodmansee
1938 - 2020
Woodmansee, Warren William "Woody"
Dec.11, 1938 - Oct.13, 2020

Woody was the beloved husband, friend, father, and grandfather to the Woodmansee family. He died peacefully at home of cardiac disease. He was known for his warmth, humor, and kindness. He was very caring of others and always willing to enthusiastically help anyone in need. He loved cars and sharing this passion with others. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Susan, children John and Whitney, daughter in law Kerry, son in law Ron and grandchildren Jak and Alyssa. He will be greatly missed. The family is planning a virtual celebration of life. Please visit AllVeterans.com for more information.


Published in Denver Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2020.
