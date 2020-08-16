1/1
Wayne A. Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wagner, Wayne A.

Wayne A. Wagner, 83, died Wednesday August 12, 2020 in St. Louis. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Lapp) for 56 years; loving father to Amy (Larry) Sherwin; dear brother of Neal (Debbie Callanan) Wagner; dear brother-in-law of Carol Lapp; dear cousin of Stephanie (Ron) Dean; dear to other family and many friends.
Wayne, a retired aerospace engineer worked for TRW at Buckley Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado for many years. As an ongoing expression of his engineering skills and his love all things mechanical, he enjoyed his 3D-printer and construction of wooden 3D puzzles to his last days.
Visitation at Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood, MO, Sunday August 23rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Salvation Army. www.boppchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
BOPP CHAPEL
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved