Wayne Albert Cook, 84, returned to his heavenly home on February 6, 2019. He was at peace, at home. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him, and ultimately, gave him peace. Wayne was born to the late Albert Cook and Bonnie Walker, in Lincoln, NE on April 13, 1934.Wayne was blessed with a large and loving family. He married Rita Sherman, on March 20, 1954 in Yuma, Arizona. Wayne and Rita raised their four children with patience, discipline and humility. They often took them on family trips to see the natural beauty of Colorado. Wayne was a retired Engineer. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is now at home with Christ. Wayne is survived by his wife, 3 daughters, 1 son, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren... The memorial service will be at Columbine Hills Church, 11:00 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019. Reception will follow in the Fireside Room, 9700 Old Coal Mine Rd. Littleton, CO 80123. To all of his many grandchildren, Wayne was known as Grandpa Monster!
Published in www.denverpost.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019