|
|
Kinder, Wayne E.
07/14/1937 - 04/01/2019
Ret. MAJ USAF, Pilot
Wayne E. Kinder, 81. Born Malden, Missouri, on July 14, 1937, died Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on April 1, 2019.
Wayne was a USAF pilot 1960-1975, an Aspen Airways/Air Wisconsin pilot 1979-1997, and a USAF Academy Cadet Glider Training Program tow-pilot 1998-2005, when a car accident ended his flying career. He was a member of the Quiet Birdmen (DEN & COS Hangars), Order of Daedalians (Mile High Flight 18 & Falcon Flight 11) and the Airline Pilots Association.
Preceded in death by wife Karen Kane Kinder and son Jon J. Kinder, Wayne is survived by daughter Suzanne (Chris) and four granddaughters: India Orman, Hannah Carroll-Kinder and Meadow Kinder, all from Minneapolis, MN; and Ryals Kinder Adams, Red Oak, NC.
A memorial service will be scheduled in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at: woundedwarriorproject.org.
For a full obituary, please go to www.davislittlefunerals.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019