Wayne Friesen passed away peacefully at his home in Denver, Colorado with loving family friends at this side on October 23, 2018. Wayne was born on August 24, 1934 in Ithaca, Michigan to William and Clara Friesen. He was a graduate of Fulton High School and an alumnus of Michigan State University. Wayne went on to have a successful career as a tax assessor with Amoco Oil Company, until his retirement at age 55. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, John Friesen of Perrinton, MI. He is survived by his brothers Bill Friesen of Perrinton, MI, and Ron Friesen of Seattle, WA, and his sister Sharon Schmidt, of Clarksdale, MS, and his many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 10, 2019