Wayne Hawkes
1941 - 2020
Hawkes, Wayne May 20, 1941 - April 10, 2020 Survived by wife Raquel (Ricci) Hawkes, son DeWayne Hawkes and wife Jenny and daughter Debra Dinkel and husband Greg and one sister Gloria Rosales with husband Russel. Wayne's legacy will be brought to life through his 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Nashville, TN or Hospice.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020.
