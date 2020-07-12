Lapp, Wayne J.April 15, 1943 - July 7, 2020Wayne Joseph Lapp, born on April 15th,1943 in La Junta, Colorado, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 7th, 2020. Wayne was a strong, kind, temperate and generous individual filled with a gentleman's grace and charm. He possessed a quiet intensity with a smile that captivated every room, as well as all who were in it upon entry. Wayne was a tremendous example of a father and a great friend. His professional life achievements were many, however thousands knew him as a renowned restaurateur, founder and owner of the famed Aurora Summit Steakhouse. Wayne's legacy will live on for many years to come and he will be missed by the multitude of people whose lives were touched by his love and friendship. May his next chapter be filled with the love and kindness that he shared with everyone in his life that were fortunate enough to have known him. Wayne is survived by his son Eric Lapp, daughter Kathryn (Katie), their mother Janet Lapp as well as grandchildren Madison, Brooklynn and Aquoia. He is preceded in death by his parents Myron Lapp and Velma Brennaman-Lapp.Because of the limited amount of people allowed please contact Eric Lapp at 720-840-8807 or Eric@theraleighhouse.com for services.