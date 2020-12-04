Harrison, Wayne Lee
12/18/1938 - 11/19/2020
Wayne Lee Harrison passed away peacefully on November 19th, 2020 at 81 years old. He was born December 18th, 1938 in Pampa, Texas. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served in the Air Force and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He spent most of his retired years at South Suburban Golf Course doing what he loves, golfing with his buddies. He was admired by many and loved by all who were lucky enough to cross his path.
A memorial service honoring Wayne's life will be held at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel 5303 E. County Line Rd. Centennial, CO 80122 at 11:15 a.m. on Friday December 4th, 2020.
In memory of Wayne, please make donations to American Cancer Society https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cancer.org/