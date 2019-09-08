|
Hanson, Wayne
Lloyd
November 29, 1942 - August 21, 2019
Wayne Lloyd Hanson was born on November 29, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Sidney and Doris Hanson and passed away on August 21, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, at the age of 76. Wayne is survived by his wife, Margaret, children Wendy Levin, Richard Hanson, Nicole (Scott) Thompson; grandchildren Maxim and Macy Levin, Isabella, Margo, and Willem Thompson; and brother Ed Hanson. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve. Wayne graduated from the Naval Academy in 1965. After serving in the Navy, Wayne was employed by United Airlines as an airline pilot with the rank of Captain. A memorial service will be held at Rockland Community Church, 17 South Mount Vernon Country Club Road, Golden, Colorado at 3:00 pm Friday, September 13.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019