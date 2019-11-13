Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Cremation Gardens
Wayne Pool


1928 - 2019
Pool, Wayne
July 24, 1928 - Nov. 9, 2019

Wayne Pool, 91, of Littleton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Alene, grandchildren: Mike Pool, Mandy Barbour, Lindsey Sieck, Ryan Pool, Steve Pool and Krista Baker, thirteen great grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Lori Pool. Preceded in death by sons, Mike and Ron. Services to be held at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 5303 E. County Line Rd. Centennial, Thursday, Nov 14, 2019, 3 pm, Committal immediately following in the Cremation Gardens. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 13, 2019
