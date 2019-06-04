|
|
Smith, Wayne
March 4, 1931 - May 6, 2019
Wayne Eugene Smith, 88, passed into eternal life May 6, 2019. He was a warm and caring man known for his great sense of humor and generous heart. Wayne was born March 4, 1931 to Ted and Lorene Smith in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He attended Haig School and Gering High School. While in college, Wayne married Joyce Stout. He graduated from Colorado A & M, Fort Collins, CO with a degree in Veterinary Medicine in May 1956. After teaching a year at Iowa State Univ Wayne moved his family to Denver to begin his small animal practice. Joyce and Wayne divorced in 1971 and Wayne married Elizabeth Anderson in 1999. They enjoyed each others families, travel, and mutual friends. Wayne came to faith through the ministry of Young Life and demonstrated God's unconditional love. Community service included volunteering for the food bank at his church, Jefferson County Sheriff's Mounted Posse, Westernaires, and longtime membership in Lakewood Rotary Club. Wayne was a member of Round Up Riders of the Rockies, exploring the Colorado Rockies and canyon lands of the southwest from the saddle. Wayne is missed by his family; wife, Bettie Anderson Smith, daughter, Kim Snowdon (Mark, deceased), son, Brad Smith (Judy), three stepchildren, five grandchildren and five step grandchildren, as well as countless friends. Memorial service Friday, June 14, 1:00 pm, St James Presbyterian Church, 3601 W Belleview Ave, Littleton, CO. Donations can be made to Lakewood Rotary Scholarship Fund, PO Box 151208, Lakewood, CO 80215 or St James Presbyterian Food Bank
Published in Denver Post from June 4 to June 9, 2019