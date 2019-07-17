|
Snyder, Wayne
November 2, 1920 - June 2, 2019
Wayne E. Snyder passed away with family by his side. Born in Harrisburg, PA to Lewis Neiffer Snyder and Nina Rudisill. Graduated Gettysburg College 1941, served in the Army Air Corps in WWII. Earned Georgetown University BSFS 1947 and NYU MBA. Married Judith Sloat Johnson in 1958. Relocated to Denver by Johns-Manville, retiring in 1982. Survived by daughters Janet S. Ross and Judy S. Cardenas, four grandchildren. Donations: thecoloradocoalition.org for a world without nuclear weapons.
Published in Denver Post on July 17, 2019