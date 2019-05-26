Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church
Wendell R. Chapman


Chapman, Wendell R.
"Butch"
4/10/1940 - 5/22/2019

Wendell is predeceased by his mother Viola Kreft, father Grant Chapman, and step-father Elmer Custer. He is survived by his loving wife Martha Lapaseotes Chapman, son Zachary Alexander Chapman, his brother Duane Custer (Jayne), as well as numerous siblings in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew, and cousins, all of whom he had a special place for. A trisagion for Wendell will be held Tuesday, 5/28, 7 PM at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 5555 S Yosemite St. Funeral service Wednesday, 5/29 at 11 am at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
