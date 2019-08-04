|
|
Winkler, Werner
January 30, 1930 - July 25, 2019
Dr. Werner Winkler, 89, died on July 25 in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Dr. Winkler was born to Ernst and Lina Winkler and grew up in Irvington, NJ. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering. At RPI, he met his college sweetheart, Mary Diener, and they were married in 1952. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Dr. Winkler joined ExxonMobil and had a distinguished career as an expert in oil refinery technology. This took him to locations all over the world, including long-term assignments in Europe with his family. When not overseas, the family lived in Chatham, NJ. He spent his free time with his family on camping and ski trips. In 2011, the Winklers moved to Highlands Ranch.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; a son, Eric Winkler, and his wife Isabelle, of TX; a daughter, Kristin Snow, and her husband, Bruce of CO; and five grandchildren: Alexandre and Monika Winkler, of TX; Grace Modisett, Brendan Snow and his wife Puja, of CO; and Henry Modisett, of CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dumb Friends League at www.ddfl.org in support of homeless pets.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019