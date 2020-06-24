Riedel, Wesley
July 1932 - April 2020
A Memorial Service for Wesley will be held on Tuesday 6/30 at 9:30 AM at Horan & McConaty 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Lakewood, CO 80227, followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery. For full obituary visit HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 29, 2020.