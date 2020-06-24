Wesley Riedel
1932 - 2020
Riedel, Wesley
July 1932 - April 2020

A Memorial Service for Wesley will be held on Tuesday 6/30 at 9:30 AM at Horan & McConaty 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Lakewood, CO 80227, followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery. For full obituary visit HoranCares.com




Published in Denver Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
09:30 AM
Horan & McConaty
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
