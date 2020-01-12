Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Crossroads Church
10451 Huron St.
Northglenn, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Whitney Szabo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Whitney (Salter) Szabo


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Whitney (Salter) Szabo Obituary
Szabo, Whitney (Salter)
1985 - 2019

Whitney left this earth to join her King and Savior. Whitney is survived by her husband, Billy, her parents, Mike and Missy Salter, her sister Ashleigh Pulling, her nephew Avery, her grandfather, Bud Bosler, her uncles, aunts, cousins and many, many friends. We will forever remember Whitney as a loving, caring, thoughtful, beautiful person with a sense of humor as well as a competitive spirit. Whit was deeply committed to helping others less fortunate than herself. She has a plaque on her bedroom wall " Other things may change us, but we start and end with family." The Salter's and Szabo family invite you to a remembrance of her at Crossroads Church 10451 Huron St. Northglenn, CO at 11:00 on Monday, January 20. Lunch to follow immediately after the service at the church. Reception will be at the Ranch Country Club 3-5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to casa17th.org. Our family thanks you for your prayers.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Whitney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -