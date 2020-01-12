|
|
Szabo, Whitney (Salter)
1985 - 2019
Whitney left this earth to join her King and Savior. Whitney is survived by her husband, Billy, her parents, Mike and Missy Salter, her sister Ashleigh Pulling, her nephew Avery, her grandfather, Bud Bosler, her uncles, aunts, cousins and many, many friends. We will forever remember Whitney as a loving, caring, thoughtful, beautiful person with a sense of humor as well as a competitive spirit. Whit was deeply committed to helping others less fortunate than herself. She has a plaque on her bedroom wall " Other things may change us, but we start and end with family." The Salter's and Szabo family invite you to a remembrance of her at Crossroads Church 10451 Huron St. Northglenn, CO at 11:00 on Monday, January 20. Lunch to follow immediately after the service at the church. Reception will be at the Ranch Country Club 3-5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to casa17th.org. Our family thanks you for your prayers.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020