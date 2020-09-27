Flachman, WilburJuly 26, 1937 - September 16, 2020Longtime Colorado publishing entrepreneur Wilbur E. Flachman passed away September 16, 2020, with family by his side. Wilbur was 83. Following surgery for pancreatic cancer, he fought a difficult battle for nearly two years with the help of a variety of doctors, nurses and caregivers at Kaiser Permanente, St. Joseph Hospital and Lutheran Hospice.Wilbur was born July 26, 1937, in Prairie Grove, Iowa, where he attended a one-room country school. He received a degree in Journalism from Wartburg College, in Waverly, Iowa, where he met his wife Marilyn. The couple married August 28, 1960.Wilbur eventually launched the Westminster Window newspaper and he owned and operated several papers and publishing businesses. One of the businesses, The Publishing House, would eventually produce in-theater performance programs for the Colorado Symphony, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Ballet, Opera Colorado and others.Wilbur was the 100th president of the Colorado Press Association, a longtime leader in the Rotary International Student Exchange Program, and he launched and served on numerous civic and business groups.Wilbur is survived by his wife Dr. Marilyn; daughter Angela Flachman (Paul Johnson) of Westminster; sister Kathryn Farkas of Wheat Ridge; sister Alberta Waldmeier (Richard) of Centennial; sister-in-law Shirley Flachman of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and grandchildren Shelton and Hannah.Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Georgia and his brother Leonard.Visitation will be at Horan & McConaty Arvada Family Chapel, 7577 W 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado, Thursday, October 1, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, October 2, 9-11 a.m. In observance of COVID 19 regulations, a religious service will be held at a later date.