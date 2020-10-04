Wright, Wilbur Glenn
October 3, 1928 - September 20, 2020
Wilbur Glenn Wright, age 91 of Littleton, CO peacefully passed away of natural causes on September 20, 2020. Born in Denver, CO on October 3, 1928, he was a lifetime resident of Englewood and Littleton, CO. Wilbur was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and brother. Wilbur is survived by his children, Cynthia Wright Bush of Fort Collins, CO, Steven Wright of Denver, CO, grandchildren, Trevor Bush, Alissa Bush, Matthew Wright, Christopher Wright, and Taylor Wright, great grandchildren, Ethan Bush, Alexander Bush and Sophia Wright, all living along the Colorado front range. He is also survived by an extensive family of nieces and nephews. Wilbur is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Doris Woodward Wright, parents Berto Wright and Kathryn Lenahan Wright, son Mark Wright, siblings Lee Wright and Beverly Bassett, grandson Brandon Wright. Wilbur was an entrepreneur. He was a partner in 2 construction companies, owned a number of liquor stores and was an active real estate broker for many years. Wilbur served on the Arapahoe County Planning Commission for 18 years and was Chairman for many of those years. Wilbur loved traveling the world with his wife, family and friends, collecting classic cars, real estate, keeping up to date on current events and watching classic movies that he knew the dialogue by heart. He enjoyed spending time with friends, many of whom he has known for 70 or more years, in Jaycees, Exhausted Roosters, Mustang trips and dance club. In later years his amazing memory and story telling entertained everyone. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lions Eye Institute at http://lionseyeinstitute.org/ways-to-get-involved