Luthye, Wilbur
12/28/1924 - 5/28/2019
Wilbur E. Luthye, died with dignity on May 28, 2019, in Lakewood, CO at the age of 94. He is survived by two sons, Ray (Teresa) and Dan (Tina), and a daughter, Susan. He is also survived by Debby (Carl) and John Neben (Joyce). He has many loving grandkids and great grandkids and family members. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Cook Luthye, and two of his children, Carl and Joyce Neben.
Wilbur was born in Kiro, KS to Nellie and Walter Luthye. Out of high school, he joined the US Army and was an anti-aircraft gunner in WWII. His two brothers were also in WWII. Upon returning home, he married Jane Cook of Meriden, KS. He farmed and worked at the Topeka Daily Capitol. In 1969 the family moved to Denver. He retired from the Denver Post in 1988.
The family will have a celebration of his life later in the year. They wish to thank Lutheran Hospice and Kaiser Permanente's End of Life Care Program. Wilbur will be buried with his wife Jane in Ft Logan National Cemetery, as they were "two peas in a pod".
