Jones, Wilford John - 87
Husband of Barbara, father of Scott, Greg, Doug & Jennifer; son of John & LaRue; brother of Marlene, Bruce & David. Born 1933 in Utah, USU Grad, USAF vet., worked at Lockheed Martin, resided in CO. Member LDS Church. Obit at familysearch.org & HoranCares.com.
Husband of Barbara, father of Scott, Greg, Doug & Jennifer; son of John & LaRue; brother of Marlene, Bruce & David. Born 1933 in Utah, USU Grad, USAF vet., worked at Lockheed Martin, resided in CO. Member LDS Church. Obit at familysearch.org & HoranCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.