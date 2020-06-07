Wilford John - 87 Jones
1933 - 2020-05-27
Jones, Wilford John - 87

Husband of Barbara, father of Scott, Greg, Doug & Jennifer; son of John & LaRue; brother of Marlene, Bruce & David. Born 1933 in Utah, USU Grad, USAF vet., worked at Lockheed Martin, resided in CO. Member LDS Church. Obit at familysearch.org & HoranCares.com.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
