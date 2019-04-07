|
Lewis, Willa Waddle
11/21/1928 - 03/23/2019
Willa Rae Bardshar was born Nov. 21, 1928 in Holdrege, Nebraska, the only child of Ted and Mildred Bardshar. She graduated from Holdrege High, then attended the U. of Nebraska, earning a Secretarial Degree in 1948. That same year, she married Craig C. Waddle of Lincoln, Nebraska. Willa and Craig had two sons, Ted Craig Waddle and John Ray Waddle. They divorced in 1970. Willa was the Admissions Officer at Denver Seminary for 18 years. In 2001, she married Dr. Gordon Lewis, and became active in Foothills Fellowship Church in Littleton. They were married for 15 years prior to Gordon's death in 2016. Willa, a prolific Artist, loved life and enjoyed traveling and painting in Mexico, Hawaii, Italy, France, and especially Romania, where she spent much time helping with missionary work. Willa is survived by her sons, Ted and John, granddaughters, Satori Marchitti, Caitlin Waddle, Sarah Waddle, and Eleanor Waddle, and great grandchildren, Carmella Marchitti and Michael Marchitti. Willa died peacefully March 23rd, 2019, at the age of 90. Services are Tues. April 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Horan McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Lakewood, CO 80227, followed by the burial at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery, 7777 W 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019