A'Hern, William "Bill"
91, a longtime insurance agent of Lakewood passed away on October 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gere (Yost), daughter, Kerry (Bob) Heurlin; grandchildren, Hannah Heurlin and Carter (Cassady) Heurlin as well as nieces and a nephew. He was a devoted husband and loving family man. He loved to play golf and gin rummy with longtime friends at the Club at Rolling Hills. Bill was also known for his quick wit and could always make others laugh. He was an U.S. Army veteran and graduate of the University of Denver. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1985 Miller St, Lakewood, CO 80215. For Bill's full obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019