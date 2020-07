The Buckley AFB military Retiree Activities Office (RAO) would like to offer the family our sincere condolences as well as our gratitude for his service to his country in the Air Force. If you need any assistance at all with contacting any agencies related to his military service, or need to be put in touch with the base Casualty Assistance Representative, please feel free to contact the RAO at 720-847-6693. We are very sorry for your loss.

Stephen Young