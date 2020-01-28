Denver Post Obituaries
William "Bill" Bolton


1936 - 2020
William "Bill" Bolton
Bolton, William "Bill"
2/11/1936 - 01/25/2020

83, born in Ohio to Otto and Helen. Attended North High and DU. Owner of Gold Star Sausage, avid skier, diver, golfer, and mountain-lover. Survived by wife Mary Jane; children Bob (Roberta), Bart, Derk (Lisa), Darcie (Peter), Kristin (Ian), Robin (Steve), and Michael (Kim); grandchildren Nick, Kate, Jacey, Olivia, Xander, Maddie, Keaton, Josh, Jorden, Lindsey, and Tara; 10 great-grandchildren, family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Otto and Helen, and son David. Service details at www.crownhillfuneral.com
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
