Bridenburg, William
Bill
02-01-1954 - 07-22-2019
William Bridenburg "Bill" passed away July 22, 2019 in Wilmington NC, after a brief illness.
Bill was born on February 1, 1954 to William and Lillian Bridenburg in Cliffside Park, NJ. After attending Epiphany Christian School and Cliffside High school Bill received an AA in law enforcement. He attended the Cliffside Park Police Academy, where he was an officer. In 1975 Bill married his high school sweetheart Pamela. In 1976 Bill and Pam made their way west to Denver Colorado.
Bill joined the Arvada Police Department in 1976, and Pam became a school teacher for special needs in the Denver area. Bill was with APD from 1976 through 1996. After retiring from APD, He served as chief at Georgetown and undersheriff for Clear Creek County. He spent several years with the Golden Gate Fire Department, and taught ice driving skills to first responder's and civilians including, Police, fire, forestry, EMS, Meved Hummer. After Pams death in 2002, Bill found love again when he married his current wife Kathy in 2004. Bill and Kathy lived in Evergreen Colorado with step son Jon Hauser until 2007. As Jon went off to TAMU Bill and Kathy moved to South Carolina. Bill continued for several years to visit Denver and teach ice driving on George Town Lake. In SC Bill was a Senior Consultant for PSC, and SC ICE.
Bill and Kathy recently sold their home of 13 years in SC and were building their forever home in Wilmington, NC. Bill will always be remembered as a leader and mentor to his colleagues, a loyal and devoted friend and the neighbor we would all want, always willing to help. Above all, an animal lover. There is no doubt, Bill was met at the bridge by the people and animals he loved that had gone before him. You may honor Bill, by helping a neighbor, walking your dog an extra block, thanking a firefighter or a police officer, contribute to ASPCA or Cape Fear Hospice. Bill is survived by his wife Kathy, stepson Jon Hauser and his wife Rachel, sister Lillian Scrivanich, several cousins, nieces, nephews and his precious Mini Golden Doodle "Abby"
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 2, 2019