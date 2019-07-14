Denver Post Obituaries
|
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Mary's
Littleton, CO
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
William C. "Bill" Lehman


1926 - 2019
Lehman, William C.
"Bill"
3/19/1926 - 7/5/2019

William C. "Bill" Lehman passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born in Denver on March 19, 1926 to George and Amelia (Hoery) Lehman. He attended South High School before joining the army during WWII. He married Janice Rourke on November 6, 1948, and they raised their 7 children in Littleton. He worked in the greenhouse industry for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 68 years, Janice, and is survived by his 7 children: Don (Gayla) Lehman, Christine (John) Mayerle, Joanne (Warren) Ida, Doug (Lisa) Lehman, Dave (Suzanne Cabral) Lehman, Dan (Amy) Lehman, and Dale Lehman, and numerous grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as a sister, Mary Weber, and a brother, Joe Lehman. A viewing (5:00-7:00 p.m.) and rosary (7:00 p.m.) will be held on Wed, July 17 at Drinkwine Family Mortuary in Littleton. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary's in Littleton at 10:30 a.m., Thurs, July 18. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery will be that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation Bill Lehman Memorial Page or the USO.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019
