Spohr, William Carlyle
Surrounded by a loving family, "Carlyle" died at home on June 1, 2020. A retired Presbyterian pastor, he had served nine different churches in the Denver area. Local survivors include his wife, Darlene, his children: Steve (Dana), daughter, Shari Repinski (Jeremiah), and three grandsons, Dre, AJ, and Niko. A video Memorial service will be accessible at a future date. To learn more of Carlyle's unique story please visit Legacy.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.