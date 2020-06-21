Carlyle was the epitome of grace, kindness, and generosity. Ever since I met him at the ice cream parlor in Winfield, Kansas, he has served and will always serve as an example of what a Christian should be and how a Christian should live. I can't even begin to count all the times and ways he helped me in some manner, from big things like housing and employment to simply coming out early on a cold Denver morning to get my car working. He said many times that the best way to thank him was to pass on the kindness and hospitality to others, which I have tried to do. I rarely saw him frustrated or upset (though those instances are definitely memorable), but most always he was patient and pleasant. He impressed me many times with his sheer courage to speak up and call for action regarding difficult issues that others were trying to ignore and avoid. Carlyle was one of the most important and influential people in my life. Though I did not keep in close contact with him in recent years, he continued and will continue to be a mentor for me as I seek to live the Christ life each and every day. Thank you, Carlyle, and my prayers for Darlene, and all the family. - In Christ's Peace!

Will Jackson