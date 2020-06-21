William Carlyle Spohr
Spohr, William Carlyle

Surrounded by a loving family, "Carlyle" died at home on June 1, 2020. A retired Presbyterian pastor, he had served nine different churches in the Denver area. Local survivors include his wife, Darlene, his children: Steve (Dana), daughter, Shari Repinski (Jeremiah), and three grandsons, Dre, AJ, and Niko. A video Memorial service will be accessible at a future date. To learn more of Carlyle's unique story please visit Legacy.com.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Carlyle was interim pastor at Aurora First Presbyterian Church for 20 months. As choir director, I had the privilege of working closely and getting to know him well. Carlyle is (because I believe he is right now consciously in the presence of His Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ, so I say is not was) brilliant, a wonderful and engaging speaker, with a great sense of humor. It was always a great pleasure to be with him in services, meetings, and our many enjoyable lunch times. He impacted our congregation in many wonderful and positive ways, and people quickly fell in love with him.And it was also a pleasure to have his lovely wife Darlene in our choir.
Leonard martin
June 16, 2020
I have known Carlyle for around 40 years! He baptized my sons, then presided at their weddings! He was a brilliant advisor, funny, honest, ornery, candid, you never had to wonder what he was thinking or his opinions he shared in affable ways! A pastor later in my life always ended his service with this saying be the best Jesus anyone will see on this side of heaven. William Carlyle Spohr was the best example of Jesus I have ever seen on this side of heaven! What a great Follower of Christ he was! What an amazing friend! I thank the Lord for sharing him with us!
Nancy Hastings Colburn
June 16, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Carlyle's passing. He played such an important part in our lives. He married our youngest daughter while he was at Genesis. We loved his dearly and are so saddened by his death. Peace and grace for you all.
Toni Snyder
June 15, 2020
I'm sorry not to have had the opportunity to know Carlyle better, but enjoyed the conversations we did have and the opportunity to know him through Darlene. Sending hugs and condolences to all who loved him.
Jane Hadjimaleki
June 15, 2020
Carlyle was the epitome of grace, kindness, and generosity. Ever since I met him at the ice cream parlor in Winfield, Kansas, he has served and will always serve as an example of what a Christian should be and how a Christian should live. I can't even begin to count all the times and ways he helped me in some manner, from big things like housing and employment to simply coming out early on a cold Denver morning to get my car working. He said many times that the best way to thank him was to pass on the kindness and hospitality to others, which I have tried to do. I rarely saw him frustrated or upset (though those instances are definitely memorable), but most always he was patient and pleasant. He impressed me many times with his sheer courage to speak up and call for action regarding difficult issues that others were trying to ignore and avoid. Carlyle was one of the most important and influential people in my life. Though I did not keep in close contact with him in recent years, he continued and will continue to be a mentor for me as I seek to live the Christ life each and every day. Thank you, Carlyle, and my prayers for Darlene, and all the family. - In Christ's Peace!
Will Jackson
June 14, 2020
Caryle was a special friend. We are so glad Caryle and Darlene chose to become residents of Heather Gardens and lived just down the hall from us. We will always cherish his friendship. Ralph and Doris Park
June 14, 2020
I was lucky enough to grow up in Carlyle's church and consider myself blessed to have considered Carlyle a friend and a spiritual advisor. 10 years ago, Carlyle presided over my wedding, and I'll never forget, standing up there nervous and excited, we came to the part where it was time to recite our vows. Overcome with emotion, I looked at Carlyle, hopeful that he would cue me through my vows and remind me of the words I wanted to say to my wonderful bride. Sensing my nerves, Carlyle smiled wryly and said this is the part where you look at her, not at me! This drew a laugh from everyone in attendance and calmed my nerves all at once.

Carlyle, thank you for being a part of my life. I hope you are up there, conversing and laughing with my dad as I write this.
Joe Collyar
June 13, 2020
I was only remotely related (his wife's sister married my brother), but Carlyle and Darlene always treated me like close family whenever we saw them. Carlyle had a way of making people feel that he was genuinely delighted to be in their company. In some of my worst moments of life he stepped in and helped. His kindness and generosity will not be forgotten. Now he can worship at the feet of our Savior and chat with the great men of our faith. Whether it is Billy Graham, Paul, or John Doe, I am sure he will be delighted to sit and chat with each and every one.
Catherine Plumb
June 13, 2020
Carlyle was very special to me while working for him at Grace PC. He was such a happy, humorous person! He was one of the bright spots in my career as a church administrator. The world will miss him. I will miss him. He was so kind to me through difficult times.
Darlene, I send my love to you and your family! ❤
Kathy Hunter
June 13, 2020
What wonderful memories of Carlyle. Church camp at Camp Lark and Westminster Woods. Ski trips for youth of Presbytery of Southern Kansas. One year we had 3 buses and picked up "kids" from Coffeyville to Garden
City.
WHAT FUN! Glenda Hurlock
Glenda Hurlock
