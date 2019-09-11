|
|
Carter, William
William "Bill" Carter, Lakewood, Colorado. Husband of Dale Carter. Father of David Carter (Morgan Groothuis), Christopher (Ericka Young) Carter, and Rachel Carter (Matteo) Colombo. Grandfather of Owen Carter, Gena Carter, Dylan Colombo, and Marco Colombo. Memorial Service, Thursday, Sept. 12, Grace Presbyterian Church of Highlands Ranch, 10AM friends welcome, service at 11AM. Contributions in Bill's name may be made to Center of Academic Excellence at the US Naval Academy.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 11, 2019