Dale, Jr., William

8/7/1931 - 6/29/2020

Accountant



William Jennings Dale, Jr., of Denver, died the morning of June 29, 2020. William was born August 7, 1931, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to William and Agnes Dale. He is survived and will be missed by his sons William III (Christi) Dale and Wayne Dale; and 5 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty. There will be a private family service on Monday, July 13, at South Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to South Fellowship Church, Littleton, Colorado.





