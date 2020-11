Davis, WilliamAugust 23, 1930 - November 4, 2020Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy, sons Jeff and Greg, grandchildren Justine, Jennifer, and Jarrod, and brother, Dennis. Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date. Your thoughts and prayers are welcome and can be sent to the family through the mortuary's website advantagerunyan-stevenson.com . In Bill's honor, donations can be made to Saint Michael's and All Angels Church, Denver.