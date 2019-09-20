Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
GeJo's Restaurant
7200 E. Dry Creek Road, Bldg. R
Centennial, CO
William Donahue Jr.


1949 - 2019
Donahue, Jr., William
Joe
Aug. 23rd, 1949 - Aug. 31st, 2019


William Joseph "Joe" Donahue surrendered in his long, hard fought battle with prostate cancer on August 31st.
Joe grew up in Aurora where he was a star basketball player for Aurora Central HS. That, along with his genial personality and good looks resulted in his election as Prom King in 1967. He attended the University of Northern Colorado where he continued to play basketball while getting his degree in Education. Drawing a low number in the draft lottery during the Vietnam Era, he joined the Marines, where, applying the same competitive nature and determination that made him a basketball star, he became the Colorado Marine of the Year.
He loved kids and was a life-long educator as a teacher, coach and Principal. Following his retirement as the Principal at Strasburg HS, he served as a teacher for the American School in Kuwait and later Egypt where he observed that kids are pretty much the same everywhere.
He is survived by his Son, Nathan Teter, Brother Doug, Niece Kelli Massaro and a large group of friends, many of whom remained close for more than 50 years. There will be a celebration of life
Saturday, Oct 12 at 10:30 AM, at GeJo's Restaurant (details below)
7200 E. Dry Creek Road, Bldg. R
Centennial, CO 80112
303.862.3248
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
