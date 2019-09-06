|
|
Sabina, William E. "Bill"
Bill Sabina died at home on August 17 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. His career as a mechanical engineer involved designing systems to move and store coal, grain, gold ore and other bulk materials. It carried his precise personality and sharp mind from his birthplace, Pittsburg, PA, to Denver, Santiago, Chili, Nuremburg, Germany, Brisbane, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.
Bill sang in the Colorado Opera chorus, the Evergreen Chorale, several church choirs and barbershop quartets.
Introduced to Bill by his surviving sister, Kathleen Sabina, now of Auburn, Massachusetts, Janet Eriksen married Bill in 1955. She remembers his wide group of friends and his yellow convertible with red leather seats. Their love of those days expanded to three sons; Craig, Erik, and Scott, their wives and 10 grandchildren now living in Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Canada.
In Bill's last days the family was wonderfully served by Denver Hospice, Springbrooke Senior Living facility, the minster of Capital Heights Presbyterian Church, Mark Meets, his wife Debbie and daughter Sonya, who gave comfort and inspiration from Scripture and marvelous music.
Go with God, Bill, after ninety faithful years on earth.
A memorial service will be held at Bill and Janet's church at 1100 Fillmore St., Denver on Sunday, September 8 at 2:30 PM.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 6, 2019