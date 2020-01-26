|
|
Jackson, William Edward
12/5/1931 - 1/22/2020
William Edward Jackson, born in New York City, attended Hartwick College and attained his medical degree from the University of Rochester, NY. He came to Colorado in 1958 for an internship at Denver General Hospital.
He spent 2 years as a captain in the Army Medical Corps, stationed first at the 121st Evacuation Hospital in Korea, where he was involved in many difficult trauma eye cases, then at Fort Ord Army Hospital in California.
He returned to Denver to a clinical practice with Dr. Ralph Daniels and Dr. John Long.
Dr. Jackson later joined the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. In 1998, Dr. Jackson received the Stapleton Award for his years of work and contributions to diabetic adults and children.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020