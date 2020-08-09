Irwin, William Emanuel
William "Bill" Emanuel Irwin was born July 1, 1938, to Luther and Amanda (Guth) Irwin, in Titusville, Penn. He passed on July 30, 2020 with his family by his side.
Bill grew up in the rural hills of eastern Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1955.
He was a true jack-of-all-trades and pursued many passions. He was a skilled cabinet maker, taxidermist, welder, and fabricator. He moved to Denver, Colo., in 1965 and attended the Emily Griffith Technical College and worked at Silver Engineering Works. In the late 1970s, he opened Bill's Welding Service, a welding and fabrication company in Golden, Colo. He retired from the company in 2005. In retirement, he continued his long-term side business of making, painting, and selling concrete statuary.
He was an avid outdoorsman his entire life, and enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting with buddies and family.
He is survived by his wife Barb Lee Riley; his children Cindy Irwin McKenzie, Christine Irwin, Cheryl Irwin Ashley, William Irwin, Kathy Irwin McGuire and Ronda Irwin; grandchildren Jackie Crenshaw, Rebecca Coronado, Alex Eckler, Adam Eckler and Rodney Eckler; and great-grandchildren Royce Blanton, Chayanne Crenshaw, Adriann Crenshaw, Briley Coronado, and Kimber Coronado.
He was preceded in death by his parents Luther Irwin and Amanda McClelland; brother Philip L. Irwin, sisters LaDonna Kutchravy and Jeanette "Ginger" Rex, and foster sister Lola Drusko.
A memorial will be held later this year for family and friends. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Bill's name or to the American Lung Association
, www.lung.org
.