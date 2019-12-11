Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" England


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" England Obituary
England, William "Bill"
11/09/1934 - 12/06/2019

Bill passed away peacefully on 12/6/19 at The Gardens Care Homes-Columbine Acres. He was 85 years old. Bill was born in Denver, CO, and grew up in North Denver, he graduated from North High School. Bills wife Jean, and his parents Leland and Mabel preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter Debra (Michael) Budnik, sons Richard (Victoria) England, and Steven England, grandchildren Danny, Emily, Dan, & Sandy. Great-granddaughter Sophia, sister Carol (Benjamin) Robison, nieces & nephews. Visitation Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary Fri., 12/13/19, 5-7 pm. Funeral Service Sat., 12/14/19, 10 am in the Olinger Tower of Memories Chapel with reception to follow. Memorial Donations can be made to, Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St. #500, Denver, CO. 80203 . Thanks to the staff at Columbine Acres for all their love & Care.
HE WAS LOVED.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -