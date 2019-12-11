|
England, William "Bill"
11/09/1934 - 12/06/2019
Bill passed away peacefully on 12/6/19 at The Gardens Care Homes-Columbine Acres. He was 85 years old. Bill was born in Denver, CO, and grew up in North Denver, he graduated from North High School. Bills wife Jean, and his parents Leland and Mabel preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter Debra (Michael) Budnik, sons Richard (Victoria) England, and Steven England, grandchildren Danny, Emily, Dan, & Sandy. Great-granddaughter Sophia, sister Carol (Benjamin) Robison, nieces & nephews. Visitation Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary Fri., 12/13/19, 5-7 pm. Funeral Service Sat., 12/14/19, 10 am in the Olinger Tower of Memories Chapel with reception to follow. Memorial Donations can be made to, Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St. #500, Denver, CO. 80203 . Thanks to the staff at Columbine Acres for all their love & Care.
HE WAS LOVED.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019