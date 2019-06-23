|
|
Funk, William
"Bill"
09/17/1933 - 06/19/2019
William "Bill" Lewis Funk Jr., a former Corporate Philanthropist, known for the William Funk Award for Building Stronger Communities, died on June 19. He was 85.
Born in El Reno, Oklahoma on September 17, 1933. Bill had many professional and personal accomplishments in his life. Bill received his Law Degree from the University of Oklahoma. He was an Army Captain and he ran for House of Representatives in Colorado; Vice-President of Public Affairs for United Bank of Denver; Executive Director of Bonfils Stanton Foundation; Chairman of Denver Lutheran High School Board of Directors; and President of St. John's Lutheran Church. Bill and his wife Natalie founded the Rocky Mountain Stroke Chapter.
Bill had a wonderful 53-year marriage to his wife Natalie. He enjoyed taking his family on many vacations and spending time together. He was a gentle soul who made everyone around feel important.
Bill Funk is survived by his wife Natalie; Melanie, their daughter and Stephen, their son; grandchildren Morgan, Evan, Emily and Andrew; John Funk, his brother, John's wife Marsha and their sons Jack and William.
Services will be held Thursday June 27th at 2:00 pm at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019