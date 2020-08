Hoyt, William GaryFeb. 9, 1947 - Aug. 14, 2020William Gary Hoyt, best known as Gary to everyone who knew him, was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He served in the U.S. Navy before settling in Denver, where he had a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service. Gary was also an accomplished guitarist and singer. His family welcomes you to visit his online memorial page WGHoyt.com for more information.