1/1
William Gene Traven
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Traven, William Gene
"Bill"

Bill peacefully passed away on July 2, 2020, in loving hospice care in Longmont, CO. Born January 28, 1944, in Portland, OR, he was the son of John Arthur and Janet Mabel (Oliver) Traven, who fell in love on a ranch in Wyoming. He grew up on a farm in Oregon, later moved to Southern California, and made his final home in Denver, CO. He loved Westerns and fishing, but did not much enjoy eating fish. He hauled many years for Safeway, Anaheim Citrus and others, including for a while his own recycling business. Surviving are siblings John L. Traven (Linda Beal Traven) of Prineville, OR, and Sandra Morgan of Brentwood, CA; daughters Lisa R. Luepke Keener (Brooke Keener) of Abilene, TX; Michelle M. Traven (Jeffrey Schenker) of East Lansing, MI; son John W. Traven of Colorado Springs, CO; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and three wives, Cathy (Moore), Deanna (Dyche) and Shirley (Reyes Samson). A memorial service for the family will be held in northern Minnesota in August, where Bill will be laid to rest with his father and paternal grandparents.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved