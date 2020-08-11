Preston, William H.03/06/1925 - 08/09/2020Age 95, passed away August 9, 2020. William was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Met his wife Gloria and were married in 1951. Moved to Wheat Ridge, Colorado where they raised their three children. William served in the Air National Guard which transitioned into a career with the FAA, based out of Longmont, Colorado, until he retired in 1985. He enjoyed exercise, electronics, studying the Bible, taking pictures, spending time in the mountains with his wife and driving his VW Beetle. Private services will be held.