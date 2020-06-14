Vobach, William H. "Bill"December 25, 1929 - May 31, 2020William Herman Vobach, 90, passed away on May 31, 2020. Born on December 25, 1929, he grew up in Hammond, Indiana graduating from George Rogers Clark High School. After graduating magna cum laude from Oberlin College in 1951, he attended the University of Michigan Law School, graduating in 1954. While there, he attended a mixer where he met his future wife, Isabella Waldie, to whom he was happily married for the rest of his life. From 1959 until 1994, he was a partner with the law firm of Locke Reynolds, P.C. in Indianapolis. During that time, he specialized in civil trial work, particularly defense of product liability and professional malpractice cases. He was elected to the Indiana State Senate and served for two terms from 1982-1990. He was also Chairman of the Indiana State Environmental Policy Commission from 1989-1990. In 1996, he received the Indiana State Environmental Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. During retirement, he moved to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee. In 2008, he moved to Centennial, Colorado, where he resided at Holly Creek Retirement Community until his death. He was a passionate reader, lifetime learner, and was particularly interested in military history. During retirement, he taught short courses on the American Civil War. He was fond of writing - authoring many articles and several manuscripts, including one entitled Laymen's Guide to the American Civil War . He loved to travel and made his last European trip at the age of 88. He rekindled his love of art and music during retirement - trying his hand at sketching and watercolor painting as well as the piano and violin. He was a devoted University of Michigan football fan. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Isabella (Isy); his daughter Betsy Vobach and her husband Ron Hanik of Carmel Valley, California; his daughter Marian Vobach and her husband Scott Woroch of London, England; his son Bill of Denver, Colorado; and his grandchildren Emma (Evan McElwain), Grace, and Rep Woroch. A private committal will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. His sense of humor, conviction in his beliefs, and friendly disposition will be missed.