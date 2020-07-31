Flowers, Jr., William Harold

Sonny

3/22/1946 - 7/29/2020



William Harold "Sonny" Flowers, Jr. won many battles as a litigator and civil rights activist. With the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Pam, at his side, he lost his last battle to an evil and vicious foe: pancreatic cancer. Sonny had a ready and radiant smile for everyone. He was a treasured friend, teacher, mentor, guide, and "uncle" to literally hundreds of people, young and old, lawyer and non-lawyer alike. He grew up in Boulder on Goss street with his mother Ruth, who was his mentor and a pioneer in her own right. He spent a couple of years in the DA's office in Adams County and then entered private practice with Penfield Tate II, former Mayor of Boulder. He practiced primarily in Boulder, with a stint at Denver's prestigious Holland & Hart. He finished his distinguished legal career at Hurth, Sisk, and Blakemore. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and three siblings, Frances, Thurmond and Knight. His remaining siblings are Gretchen (Texas), Stephanie, Alfred, Lonnie, and Daphne (all of Arkansas). There are numerous nieces and nephews, both by blood and just as a result of who he was; you know who you are, and he loved you all! He was a member of too many groups and associations to mention. Among them were the Sam Cary, the Boulder, the Colorado, and the National Bar Associations, the Colorado and American Trial Lawyer's Associations, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and the Boulder Community Hospital Board. In each of these he was recognized for his leadership abilities and served as an officer or President. He followed in the footsteps of his father, William Harold Flowers, a national legal and civil rights icon and one of the early Presidents of the National Bar Association. Sonny graduated from CU and CU Law in 1975. He was a dedicated Forever Buff and a C Club member. He rarely missed basketball (men's and women's), football, or women's volleyball games in the past 50 years. He is scheduled to receive a Distinguished Service award from the CU Law School Alumni Association in September. In lieu of flowers, etc., Pam and Sonny would like you, if you are so inclined, to direct donations to the Penfield Tate II Scholarship Fund through the CU Foundation at their website in the name of Sonny Flowers. No memorial service is planned. In his last days, Sonny was so gratified to receive the hundreds of well wishes sent his way. He loved you all! Peace be with you.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store