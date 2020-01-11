|
Witt, William John, Jr.
"Bill" and "Odad"
11/2/1926 - 1/8/2020
Bill Witt passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him with love. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eileen, son Bill of Winterthur, Switzerland, daughters Lorie Loar (Michael) of Littleton, Colorado, Nan Waugh (Jim) also of Littleton, and Ellen Filley (Thomas) of Deer Park, Illinois. He was dearly loved by his grandchildren Jesse Loar (Sierra), Tim Loar (Jen), Matthew Loar (Taylor), Abigail Loar, Eleni Filley and Nathaniel Filley, and 4 great grandchildren. He was a selfless, loving and generous man. All who met him remarked on his kindness.
Services to be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020