BARR, WILLIAM JUDSON "BILL"
William Judson "Bill" Barr, successful businessman, competitive cyclist, loving husband and father, die-hard Denver Broncos fan, passed away peacefully at his home, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org. Share at TaborFuneralHome.com.
William Judson "Bill" Barr, successful businessman, competitive cyclist, loving husband and father, die-hard Denver Broncos fan, passed away peacefully at his home, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org. Share at TaborFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.