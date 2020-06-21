Kendall, William "Bill"
William "Bill" D. Kendall died peacefully on June 7, 2020 in Aurora, CO and has now rejoined Phyllis (Cottrill) Kendall, his wife and love of his life, who died in 2012. Bill was born in Cheyenne, OK on Sept. 10, 1928. He joined the service after high school and later received his Geology degree from the University of Oklahoma, leading to a long career in the oil and gas industry. Bill was a kind, gentle soul who enjoyed the outdoors through his favorite pastime of fly fishing and mountain hikes with Phyllis. Bill is survived by nieces and nephews Judith Sempson and Jennifer Johnson, of Denver; Craig Cottrill, Susan Albayya, and Catherine Cottrill, all of Michigan. He is preceded in death by nephews Doug and Greg Shelton of Oklahoma. Bill will be interred with Phyllis in a private service at Christ Episcopal Church in Denver. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, christchurchdenver.org or The Evangelical Sisterhood of Mary, Canaan in the Desert, canaaninthedesert.com.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.