Kerrigan, William
Bill
5/6/1932 - 1/10/2020
Educator
Born in Leadville, CO to his parents Thomas and Sarah Kerrigan. He has joined his parents and his brothers Thomas, Jackie, Ed, and Jim in heaven. Bill is survived by his wife Sue, brother Rev. Michael Kerrigan, sisters Sr. Mary Ellen Kerrigan and Noreen Kerrigan-Cadieux (Gus), his five children Mike, Kerry, Susan, Sean (Anne), Marty Mazzotta (Joe), five grandchildren Casey, Ben, William Kerrigan, Megan, Liam Mazzotta.
Rosary: 1/24/2020, 7pm, Notre Dame Church. Funeral Mass: 1/25/2020, 10am, St. Elizabeth's of Hungary Church, 1060 St. Francis Way, Denver. Donations: Holy Family Parish of Leadville or Church of St. Elizabeth of Hungary-Sandwich Line.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020