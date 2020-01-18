Denver Post Obituaries
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Notre Dame Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's of Hungary Church
1060 St. Francis Way
Denver, CO
William Kerrigan Obituary
Kerrigan, William
Bill
5/6/1932 - 1/10/2020
Educator

Born in Leadville, CO to his parents Thomas and Sarah Kerrigan. He has joined his parents and his brothers Thomas, Jackie, Ed, and Jim in heaven. Bill is survived by his wife Sue, brother Rev. Michael Kerrigan, sisters Sr. Mary Ellen Kerrigan and Noreen Kerrigan-Cadieux (Gus), his five children Mike, Kerry, Susan, Sean (Anne), Marty Mazzotta (Joe), five grandchildren Casey, Ben, William Kerrigan, Megan, Liam Mazzotta.
Rosary: 1/24/2020, 7pm, Notre Dame Church. Funeral Mass: 1/25/2020, 10am, St. Elizabeth's of Hungary Church, 1060 St. Francis Way, Denver. Donations: Holy Family Parish of Leadville or Church of St. Elizabeth of Hungary-Sandwich Line.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
