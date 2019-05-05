Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Horan and McConaty
1091 S. Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Klein Jr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Klein Jr. Obituary
Klein Jr., William "Bill"
10/1/1926 - 4/29/2019

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 5/7/19 2pm at Horan and McConaty 1091 S. Colorado Blvd. Denver 80246. William is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara, son, Thomas (Razz), daughter, Karyl, sister Ruth Small, brother, Richard Klein and his step-grandchildren, Gaby and Carmello. Memorial contributions can be made in William's name to, Father Woody's Haven of Hope, 1101 W. 7th Ave. Denver 80204.
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now