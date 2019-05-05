|
Klein Jr., William "Bill"
10/1/1926 - 4/29/2019
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 5/7/19 2pm at Horan and McConaty 1091 S. Colorado Blvd. Denver 80246. William is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara, son, Thomas (Razz), daughter, Karyl, sister Ruth Small, brother, Richard Klein and his step-grandchildren, Gaby and Carmello. Memorial contributions can be made in William's name to, Father Woody's Haven of Hope, 1101 W. 7th Ave. Denver 80204.
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2019