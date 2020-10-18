Bagwell, William L.
"Bags"
09/12/1933 - 10/09/2020
Col. Bagwell of Littleton, Colorado, died Oct. 9 after living an abundantly blessed life of 87 years. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, he and his younger brother, Al, were the sons of William C. and Mertis Bagwell. The boys attended St. Mary's Grammar School and Memphis Catholic High. Bags graduated from Memphis State University and earned a Master's Degree from Auburn University.
Joining the USAF in 1956, Bags flew fighter planes including the F-86, F-100, and F-101. Assignments took him to bases in Japan, New York, Ohio and North Dakota, resulting in test piloting. During the Vietnam conflict he was shot down and rescued twice while flying the A-1E. He began an Acquisition Contracting career in Oklahoma, leading to work in the space and missile field. During his 24 years of military service, Bags attained the rank of Colonel and attended the Air War College. He was decorated with several medals including two Purple Hearts.
Following Air Force retirement, Bags and the family moved to Colorado where he worked for Martin Marietta for seven years. Eventually he established his business, Procurement Support, Inc., and later went on to work for MicroLithics Corporation, a Coors subsidiary. He is fondly remembered as being the greatest of bosses. His mind was keen and witty as evidenced in his memoir, "Plagued by Good Luck."
Bags and his wife of more than 52 years, Charlotte, met while they were officers in Ohio. He is survived by Charlotte and their children Debbie Babb (Craig Wilhoyte), the late Kimberly Burns (Matthew Burns), Lisa Franklin (Nathan Franklin), Holly Leiker (Kevin Leiker) and Paul Bagwell (Vicki Hunter), as well as 11 wonderful grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many other loved ones.
The Funeral Mass, following indoor worship safety guidelines, will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Parish in Littleton. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:15 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Attendees must meet at Staging Area C by 2 p.m.
Donation suggestions are VFW Post 4666, Wounded Warrior Project
and Step Denver.
Please visit www.horancares.com
to share memories and condolences and access the Funeral Mass livestream link.