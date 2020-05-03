Bredar, William L

08/06/1924 - 04/24/2020



William L "Bill" Bredar, 95, father, professional engineer and pilot, died on April 24 of COVID 19 and complications associated with pulmonary disease. Mr. Bredar spent over 35 years affiliated with HDR, Inc., an Omaha-based engineering and design firm, becoming an officer and board member of what would eventually be one of the largest employee-owned design firms in the world. A knack for leading people, an innate curiosity, and a love of flying defined key chapters of his life which started in a Mississippi River town.



William Lorenz Bredar was born in Davenport, Iowa on August 6, 1924. A second generation American, his grandfather had immigrated from the Alsace-Lorraine region of what is now France, escaping turmoil caused by the Franco Prussian War of 1870-71. Bredar closely identified with his French roots, maintained contact with his family there, and visited and hosted his relatives many times.



One of four children, Bredar experienced the hard edge of the Great Depression, joined the Navy after Pearl Harbor, and later was commissioned as an Ensign and Naval Aviator, an accomplishment of which he was proud his entire life. He was a featherweight boxer while attending St. Ambrose College in Davenport, and he competed again in the Navy. During one notable fight against a bigger, heavily favored opponent, Mr. Bredar showed his mettle: "He never heard of the word, quit", The Davenport Democrat reported. "He lost the decision, but his fighting heart won the crowd."



Eight years later, he was a 1949 civil engineering graduate from Iowa State College, and in October of that year he married Helen Dorothy Kelleher of Winterset, Iowa. Through moves from Iowa to Nebraska and eventually, Colorado, they touched on an archetypically American ideal, raising children who became doctors, a federal judge, a geoscientist and a filmmaker.



Mr. Bredar opened the very first branch office of the HDR firm in Colorado Springs in 1957, and then he relocated that office to Denver six years later. He helped lead that firm to become an international design powerhouse. He cultivated effective relationships with municipal leaders across the Mountain West, developing a thriving business whose clients ranged from the United States Air Force Academy to the Denver International Airport. The same skills that enabled success in his work made him an inspirational father. In each of his children he fostered an ability to work with people. The skill was born of unwavering and innate fair-mindedness, a trait he applied for years both at the family dinner table and as an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association. He had an abiding faith and was an active parishioner in the Catholic Church.



Mr. Bredar pioneered the use of small aircraft to extend his company's reach and success. The strategy allowed him to pursue one of his life's passions: flying. He logged more than 8000 hours, flying into his late 80s. It kept him sharp and gave him perspective. Along with his copilot, Dorothy, and often accompanied by one or more of their five children, they flew to every state except Hawaii, and throughout Canada, Mexico, and the Bahamas. He wrote several articles about his experiences in the air which were published in the flying journals, Air Facts and AOPA Pilot; he was an accomplished aerial photographer. He received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the FAA and, in 2002, he was inducted into the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame.



Mr. Bredar and his wife, Dorothy, were adventurers. Beyond the range of his flying, they traveled extensively, visiting every continent except Australia and Antarctica. Though he gave up flying at age 87, he continued to ride his motorcycle almost daily until he was 93. On his 90th birthday, he stunned his grandchildren when he performed a perfect swan dive from the 3-meter board at his swimming club.



Late in life, Mr. Bredar discovered hidden talents as a caregiver as he ministered to his wife Dorothy while she navigated dementia during the last 13 years of her life. When she passed in 2017, they had been married for 67 years.



Mr. Bredar took a deep interest in his children, their families, their careers, and their friends. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Nancy C Bredar of Ardsley-on-Hudson, New York; William L Bredar, Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska; Hon. James K Bredar of Baltimore, Maryland; Dr. Daniel J Bredar of Denver; and John B Bredar of Boston, Massachusetts; as well as a son-in-law, four daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother, Eugene, of Burlington, Iowa, and a sister, Joan, of Atlanta, Georgia.



There are no arrangements at this time due to the pandemic. There will be a memorial service in Denver in the future.









