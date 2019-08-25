|
|
Hunnicutt, William L. "Bill"
August 23, 1948 - August 19, 2019
Bill Hunnicutt passed away peacefully in his sleep, of natural causes, on August 19, 2019, with his beloved dog, Bentley, (Humma Humma) by his side.
Affectionately called "Number Three" by his mother, Bill was the third of four sons born to Joseph Weldon Hunnicutt and Ethel Binyon Hunnicutt of Fort Worth, Texas. He was the former husband and cherished friend of Jody, and the exceedingly proud father of Hannah and Will, of Denver. Bill also is survived by his brother Jack, and his wife, Val, of Fort Worth, and brother Bob, and his wife, Marsha, of Austin, Texas. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roy, and his adored niece, Tiffany.
Bill attended Fort Worth Public Schools, graduating from Paschal High School in 1966. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, where he was President of the Student Association and a member of Blue Key. Bill joined R.O.T.C. while at Trinity and became a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves. He received an M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Texas in Austin in 1972, and in 1976 received his J.D. from Yale Law School in New Haven, Connecticut, where he was Director of the Barristers' Union.
Bill always loved John Denver's music, so he decided to give Colorado a try, starting off as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Hon. Richard Matsch in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. Following his clerkship, he joined the firm of Sherman & Howard where he became a partner, and later, Manager of Litigation. In 1992, he left to form his own family law practice, which is now the firm of Hunnicutt & Appelman, P.C..
Even though he often threatened to leave the practice of law and start his own fishing show on cable TV, Bill enjoyed a long and distinguished career in Trial Law, Family Law, and Alternative Dispute Resolution. He was a member of the American and Colorado Bar Associations, a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and a Diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers. He served on several Colorado Supreme Court Commissions, lectured at the University of Denver School of Law, and has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America every year since 1987.
Bill was very proud of his Texas heritage, but never grew tired of the outdoors and the beauty of his adopted state of Colorado. In his earlier years, he did extended backpacking trips and fished many streams and lakes across the state. Fishing was a lifelong love and a favorite way to spend time with family and friends. Golf was a more recent passion that he shared with his son, and his dear friends Jim, Lee, and Brian. Bill enjoyed his yearly trips with his daughter and any time spent with his children. He loved watching the Denver Nuggets, The Rachel Maddow Show, and just about any old war movie.
Bill was loved, respected, and simply enjoyed by his many colleagues, clients and friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, September 16, at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia Street, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations in Bill's memory to a , or any of those listed at Bill's memorial website www.williamhunnicuttmemorial.com.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 25, 2019