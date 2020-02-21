|
Ziegler, Dr. William Lockwood
On January 31st, a glorious light was lost as Dr. William Ziegler passed away at the age of 92.
Born in St. Francis, Kansas on April 27, 1927, Bill experienced a childhood that built his character and formed his values. At age 7, Bill was sent to the Hershey School for Boys, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He shared incredible stories about his experiences there, including that it was an absolute treat to receive buttered toast and hot cocoa on Sundays.
Bill attended high school at Denver South. He graduated and enlisted in the Navy after a few semesters of pre-med. Upon his return to Denver, he attended Medical School at the University of Colorado where he found a passion for pediatric medicine.
Dr. Ziegler, "Dr. Z." to his beloved patients, cared for children and their families in the Denver area for 45 years. His care, concern and attentiveness for his patients was unparalleled.
Bill loved books, the English language and was obsessed with proper grammar. He was a lover of the beach, and spent many treasured family vacations in Mazatlan, Mexico, and Newport Beach, California. Bill was the greatest Bronco's fan, and he savored every meal he had, especially those that were home cooked by his beloved Mary.
Bill was preceded in death by his adored wife, Mary Ruth Kinnie Ziegler, his sister Marcia Ziegler, and his son, David Ziegler. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Gilbert, Lyn Henderson, Susan Henderson, Amy Radvany, Retta Ziegler-Dunn, his son Stephen Caldwell, and his brother Jack. He remains adored by many grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, who have many fond memories.
A celebration of life for Dr. William Ziegler will be held June 6, 2020, at Wellshire Event Center (3333 S. Colorado Blvd. Denver, CO 80222) beginning at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you find a good book, and cherish reading every line, just as Dr. Ziegler would.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 21 to Mar. 1, 2020